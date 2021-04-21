Riot introduces several balance changes to ARAM in Wild Rift

Last week, Riot released ARAM in League of Legends: Wild Rift for its second round of testing.

The new mode pits players on the Howling Abyss, a single-lane arena. Players are assigned champions at random with the goal being to destroy the enemy’s two turrets and nexus. There is no recall option in this mode and players can only access the shop or regain all of their health by dying.

Based on player feedback, Riot has introduced several balance changes to it today. The main change comes to the champion selection screen. For a mode that assigns champions at random, the 65 seconds champion select screen timer was too long, so Riot is reducing it by 15 seconds to let players hop into the game faster.

The other balance changes are being made to champions in the mode. Riot is increasing the overall damage done by several champions. It is also increasing the damage for some champs.

Here are the April 20 balance changes for Wild Rift’s ARAM mode.

Akali

Damage: Increased by 10 percent

Camilla

Damage: Increased by 10 percent

Corki

Damage: Increased by 10 percent

Evelynn

Damage: Increased by five percent

Fiora

Damage: Increased by 10 percent

Lux

Damage: Increased by 10 percent

Damage received: Increased by 10 percent

Jax

Damage: Increased by five percent

Kai’Sa

Damage: Increased by five percent

Lee Sin

Damage: Increased by 10 percent

Seraphine

Damage: Increased by 10 percent

Damage received: Increased by 10 percent

Shyvana

Damage: Increased by 10 percent

Sona

Damage: Increased by 10 percent

Damage received: Increased by 10 percent

Tryndamere

Damage: Increased by 10 percent

Vayne

Damage: Increased by five percent

Vi

Damage: Increased by 10 percent

Zed

Damage: Increased by five percent

Ziggs