Riot introduces several balance changes to ARAM in Wild Rift

A lot of champions' overall damage is being increased.

Image via Riot Games

Last week, Riot released ARAM in League of Legends: Wild Rift for its second round of testing.

The new mode pits players on the Howling Abyss, a single-lane arena. Players are assigned champions at random with the goal being to destroy the enemy’s two turrets and nexus. There is no recall option in this mode and players can only access the shop or regain all of their health by dying.

Based on player feedback, Riot has introduced several balance changes to it today. The main change comes to the champion selection screen. For a mode that assigns champions at random, the 65 seconds champion select screen timer was too long, so Riot is reducing it by 15 seconds to let players hop into the game faster.

The other balance changes are being made to champions in the mode. Riot is increasing the overall damage done by several champions. It is also increasing the damage for some champs.

Here are the April 20 balance changes for Wild Rift’s ARAM mode.

Akali

  • Damage: Increased by 10 percent

Camilla

  • Damage: Increased by 10 percent

Corki

  • Damage: Increased by 10 percent

Evelynn

  • Damage: Increased by five percent

Fiora

  • Damage: Increased by 10 percent

Lux

  • Damage: Increased by 10 percent
  • Damage received: Increased by 10 percent

Jax

  • Damage: Increased by five percent

Kai’Sa

  • Damage: Increased by five percent

Lee Sin

  • Damage: Increased by 10 percent

Seraphine

  • Damage: Increased by 10 percent
  • Damage received: Increased by 10 percent

Shyvana

  • Damage: Increased by 10 percent

Sona

  • Damage: Increased by 10 percent
  • Damage received: Increased by 10 percent

Tryndamere

  • Damage: Increased by 10 percent

Vayne

  • Damage: Increased by five percent

Vi

  • Damage: Increased by 10 percent

Zed

  • Damage: Increased by five percent

Ziggs

  • Damage: Increased by 10 percent
  • Damage received: Increased by 10 percent