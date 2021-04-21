Riot introduces several balance changes to ARAM in Wild Rift

Last week, Riot released ARAM in League of Legends: Wild Rift for its second round of testing.
The new mode pits players on the Howling Abyss, a single-lane arena. Players are assigned champions at random with the goal being to destroy the enemy’s two turrets and nexus. There is no recall option in this mode and players can only access the shop or regain all of their health by dying.
Based on player feedback, Riot has introduced several balance changes to it today. The main change comes to the champion selection screen. For a mode that assigns champions at random, the 65 seconds champion select screen timer was too long, so Riot is reducing it by 15 seconds to let players hop into the game faster.
The other balance changes are being made to champions in the mode. Riot is increasing the overall damage done by several champions. It is also increasing the damage for some champs.
Here are the April 20 balance changes for Wild Rift’s ARAM mode.
Akali
- Damage: Increased by 10 percent
Camilla
- Damage: Increased by 10 percent
Corki
- Damage: Increased by 10 percent
Evelynn
- Damage: Increased by five percent
Fiora
- Damage: Increased by 10 percent
Lux
- Damage: Increased by 10 percent
- Damage received: Increased by 10 percent
Jax
- Damage: Increased by five percent
Kai’Sa
- Damage: Increased by five percent
Lee Sin
- Damage: Increased by 10 percent
Seraphine
- Damage: Increased by 10 percent
- Damage received: Increased by 10 percent
Shyvana
- Damage: Increased by 10 percent
Sona
- Damage: Increased by 10 percent
- Damage received: Increased by 10 percent
Tryndamere
- Damage: Increased by 10 percent
Vayne
- Damage: Increased by five percent
Vi
- Damage: Increased by 10 percent
Zed
- Damage: Increased by five percent
Ziggs
- Damage: Increased by 10 percent
- Damage received: Increased by 10 percent