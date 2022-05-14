Riot fines, suspends Brazilian Wild Rift coach for offensive behavior at WBR Finals

Riot Games fined and suspended Brazilian Wild Rift team Omegha Esports’ coach Peterson “Wonder” Castelanno for offensive behavior yesterday. The incident took place during the Wild Tour Finals on May 8.

Omegha faced Keyd Stars in the finals of the Wild Tour Brazil (WBR) on May 8 and won the intense encounter 4-3. In its statement, Riot said Wonder was seen making obscene gestures toward the opposing team during the match.

As a result, Wonder has been suspended and fined per Rules 14.1.2 and 14.1.3 of the rulebook, which deal with standards of conduct and disciplinary measures. The coach, along with his organization, Omegha Esports, has been issued fines of 5,000 Brazilian Real (about $988) each. Additionally, Wonder has been suspended for two days from the next official Wild Rift competition.

While Omegha have qualified for Icons, which will take place in Singapore from June 14 to July 9, Wonder won’t serve his suspension here. Instead, the suspension will apply to the next official Wild Rift competition in Brazil, which will likely be the upcoming season of the Wild Tour.

This is now the second consecutive finals in the Wild Tour where such an incident has occurred. Last year, TSM’s Wild Rift coach Pedro “Anak” Ribeiro was suspended for two days for making obscene gestures towards the opposing team as well.