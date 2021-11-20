Results of the PMGC 2021 League stage group draw

The 20 teams have been split into five groups of four teams each.

The PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2021 league stage will commence on Nov. 30. It will take place online, with 20 teams competing in the East and West respectively.

The group draw for both regions was held on Nov. 19 and streamed on the official PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube channel. For the league stage, the 20 teams have been split into five groups of four teams each. Four groups will play at a time on the weekdays of the league stage.

PMGC East groups

Screengrab via Tencent

PMGC West groups

Screengrab via Tencent

The format for both regions is the same, with matches on weekdays and “superweekends” with five matches each:

Screengrab via Tencent

The top nine teams from the PMGC East league finals will advance to the grand finals. From the West, the top six teams will qualify. One additional team will receive a direct invite into the grand finals. Tencent hasn’t announced who this is yet. The 16 teams will battle in the PMGC Finals from Jan. 21 to 23 to crown a world champion.

The PMGC has a total prize pool of $6,000,000. Of this, $1,470,000 will be awarded in the league stage, with $750,000 allotted for each region. There will also be individual awards worth $20,000. The remaining $4,530,000 will be given out in the grand finals.