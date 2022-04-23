The Country Finals for the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Indonesia Spring 2022 are here. From April 22 to 24, the 16 best teams from the country will compete for a share of the $150,000 prize pool and six slots in the SEA Championship.

The PMPL SEA Championship will take place in June featuring teams from the entire region. Three teams from the country finals will directly make it to the championship while teams placed fourth to sixth will have to compete in the play-ins.

The PMPL Indonesia Country Finals will feature a total of 15 matches. Five matches will take place per day across Erangel, Miramar, and Sanhok.

Here are the overall standings and points per match of the PMPL Indonesia Spring 2022 Country Finals. These scores are updated daily.

Overall Standings

Here are the overall standings after five matches.

Screengrab via Tencent

Screengrab via Tencent

Points per match

April 22 (Friday) – Day one

Match one: Sanhok

Screengrab via Tencent

Match two: Erangel

Screengrab via Tencent

Match three: Miramar

Screengrab via Tencent

Match four: Miramar

Screengrab via Tencent

Match five: Erangel