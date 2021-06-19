The inaugural season of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Americas Championship is here. From June 17 to 20, 16 teams from North and South America will be competing for a share of the $150,000 prize pool.
The teams will play six matches per day for 24 total matches on Erangel, Miramar, and Sanhok to decide the champions. You can watch the competition live on the official PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube, Facebook, and Twitch channels.
Here are the overall standings and the scoreboard per match of the PMPL Americas Championship season one. The scores are being updated daily.
Overall Standings
Here are the overall standings after 11 matches.
Scoreboard per match
June 18 (Friday)
Match one: Erangel
Match two: Miramar
Match three: Sanhok
Match four: Erangel
Match five: Miramar
Match six: Erangel
