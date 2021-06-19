Who will emerge as the champions?

The inaugural season of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Americas Championship is here. From June 17 to 20, 16 teams from North and South America will be competing for a share of the $150,000 prize pool.

The teams will play six matches per day for 24 total matches on Erangel, Miramar, and Sanhok to decide the champions. You can watch the competition live on the official PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube, Facebook, and Twitch channels.

Here are the overall standings and the scoreboard per match of the PMPL Americas Championship season one. The scores are being updated daily.

Overall Standings

Here are the overall standings after 11 matches.

Screengrab via PUBG Mobile Esports

Screengrab via PUBG Mobile Esports

Scoreboard per match

June 18 (Friday)

Match one: Erangel

Screengrab via PUBG Mobile Esports

Screengrab via PUBG Mobile Esports

Match two: Miramar

Screengrab via PUBG Mobile Esports

Screengrab via PUBG Mobile Esports

Match three: Sanhok

Screengrab via PUBG Mobile Esports

Screengrab via PUBG Mobile Esports

Match four: Erangel

Screengrab via PUBG Mobile Esports

Screengrab via PUBG Mobile Esports

Match five: Miramar

Screengrab via PUBG Mobile Esports

Screengrab via PUBG Mobile Esports

Match six: Erangel

Match is in progress.

June 17 (Thursday)

Match one: Erangel

Screengrab via PUBG Mobile Esports

Screengrab via PUBG Mobile Esports

Match two: Sanhok

Screengrab via PUBG Mobile Esports

Screengrab via PUBG Mobile Esports

Match three: Miramar

Screengrab via PUBG Mobile Esports

Screengrab via PUBG Mobile Esports

Match four: Erangel

Screengrab via PUBG Mobile Esports

Screengrab via PUBG Mobile Esports

Match five: Sanhok

Screengrab via PUBG Mobile Esports

Screengrab via PUBG Mobile Esports

Match six: Erangel

Screengrab via PUBG Mobile Esports