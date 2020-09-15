Report: PUBG Mobile was the highest-grossing mobile game in August 2020

PUBG Mobile earned the most revenue of any mobile game worldwide in August 2020, according to estimates by analytics company, Sensor Tower.

The game grossed $221 million in August alone. This is up by 25.5 percent when compared to Aug. 2019. The in-game player spending has also increased by 5.5 percent from July 2020 when the game made $208.8 million.

The majority of the revenue has come from the Chinese version of PUBG Mobile, called Game for Peace. According to Sensor Tower, Game for Peace accounted for 59 percent of the total revenue in August. The United States placed second in revenue with 9.5 percent coming from the country while Japan was third with 5.2 percent.

Related: PUBG Mobile makes over $500 million in 72 days, hits $3.5 billion in lifetime revenue

Honor of Kings (also called Wangzhe Rongyao) was the second highest-grossing mobile game last month. The multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game is only available in China and has been developed by Tencent Games’ Timi Studios. Players spent $204.8 million in the game in Aug. 2020, according to Sensor Tower. This is up by 25.5 percent from last year.

The other games in the top five were Fate/ Grand Order, Pokemon Go, and Monster Strike.

PUBG Mobile was banned on Sept. 2 in India, which is the game’s most downloaded region. An earlier report by Sensor Tower puts this number at 185.5 million installs. This will definitely take a slight hit on the game’s revenue in September. This is because even though India may be the most popular region for the battle royale game, in-game player spending by Indians is very low when compared to other regions. Sensor Tower estimates put revenue from India at just 1.2 percent of the total.