Report: Cloud9 to bring floppy from CS:GO to VALORANT after releasing Relyks

After Cloud9 Blue parted ways with original VALORANT player Skyler “Relyks” Weaver earlier today, the organization is reportedly seeking to bring in Ricky “floppy” Kemery from its now-disbanded CS:GO project.

C9 will transition floppy from CS:GO to VALORANT as soon as possible, according to a dual report from Rush B Media and George Geddes.

Today we are saddened to announce that we are mutually parting ways with @RelyksOG.



Thank you for all of the memories in the past year Skyler. Best of luck with your next move!

C9 signed the North American CS:GO roster of ATK at the beginning of 2020 but moved on from that group of players halfway through the year in favor of constructing a new international project, titled "the Colossus." While the rest of the original NA roster left to eventually compete under the Extra Salt organization, floppy remained with C9 as part of the Colossus.

But the new Cloud9 CS:GO project was also scrapped last month after the organization cited financial issues caused by COVID-19 and underperformance as the reasons for stepping back from the scene. All of the remaining players on the C9 roster are now available for transfer.

Floppy will reportedly join a C9 Blue VALORANT team that has a real chance to make the NA Challengers Finals as part of the VALORANT Champions Tour's second stage. The team qualified for Challengers One and failed to finish top four. But now, they have a second chance in Challengers Two.

Floppy would join a growing list of North American CS:GO players who have made the switch over to VALORANT. If these reports are confirmed, he'll make his debut with the team at Challengers Two, starting April 22. C9 is expected to make an official announcement regarding its VALORANT roster later this week.