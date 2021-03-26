Report: Cloud9 to depart from CS:GO, plans to return in future

Cloud9 is pulling out of Counter-Strike for the time being, according to multiple reports from Rush B Media and 1pv.

The organization has been dissatisfied with the level of results the team has produced since forming in September, according to the report by 1pv. C9 CEO Jack Etienne confirmed with Rush B Media that the organization is temporarily leaving the CS:GO scene.

C9 Jack reportedly said that the long duration of the COVID-19 pandemic has caused a litany of problems regarding attempts at boot-camping in both Los Angeles and Europe. These problems, along with the financial issues caused by COVID and the team's poor performance, led to C9's decision to step back from CS:GO.

C9 returned to the CS:GO scene in September with the acquisition of former caster Henry Greer as it's general manager and coach Aleksandar "kassad" Trifunović. Over the next few months, C9 added players to its lineup, shaping the colossus by acquiring Alex McMeekin (from Vitality), William "mezii" Merriman (from GamerLegion), Ricky "floppy" Kemery (from the previous iteration of C9), Patrick "es3tag" Hansen (from Astralis), and Özgür "woxic" Eker (from mousesports).

Just a couple of months later, both kassad and woxic left the organization. And now, the entire plug has reportedly been pulled.

In his comments to Rush B, C9 Jack said the org "intends to remain in CS in the future and will examine the North American CS:GO scene for its next venture."

Explore the Next-Gen Consoles, Hot New Games, Featured Gaming Deals, Lightning Gaming Deals, and Much More.