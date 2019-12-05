Report: Call of Duty: Mobile eclipses 170 million downloads

Call of Duty: Mobile, one of the biggest games of 2019, surpassed 35 million downloads just a few days after its release. Its growth has slowed done since, but two months after its global release, the game has reached 170 million downloads, according to a report by Sensor Tower.

The report says that the game hit 146 million downloads on the month of its release and in November, it was downloaded 28.5 million times. The first-person shooter was downloaded the most in the United States, which accounted for 16.6 percent of the total downloads. India followed in second place with 17.5 million or 10.2 percent of the total installs.

The game was installed through the Google Play Store more than 89 million times (52 percent), compared to about 83 million downloads (48 percent) from the iOS App Store.

The revenue generation was similar to downloads. The game grossed $55 million in October and then dropped to about $33 million in November.

The game’s immense success comes as no surprise. Call of Duty: Mobile amazingly captures elements from across the Call of Duty franchise to deliver a shooter for handheld devices. New content, including the recently added zombies mode is also keeping players hooked to the first-person shooter.