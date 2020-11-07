PUBG parent company Krafton unveils collaboration with Microsoft Azure

The two companies will work to ensure data protection for all products and subsidiaries of Krafton.

The parent company of PUBG Corp., Krafton announced today that it is collaborating with Microsoft’s cloud computing service, Azure, according to a report by Business Wire.

As a part of this partnership, Microsoft Azure will be working with Krafton to ensure “personal data protection” for Krafton products including PUBG on PC and consoles and even PUBG Mobile. The report says that the collaboration will “ensure that privacy rights are respected and relevant software will be in full compliance with all applicable laws and regulations.”

This announcement comes following the ban on PUBG Mobile in India on Sept. 2. The Indian ministry of electronics and IT (MeitY) ordered an interim ban on PUBG Mobile and its lite version, citing data protection concerns. The ministry alleged that the game was transmitting users’ data in an unauthorized manner to servers outside India.

PUBG Mobile was published in India by Chinese tech giant Tencent. After its ban, PUBG Corp. announced that it was taking over publishing responsibilities in the country. PUBG Corp. had said that it hoped to work “hand-in-hand with the Indian government to find a solution” for getting the game back to India.

Business Wire’s report adds that Krafton and Microsoft will also introduce a “verification process” which will ensure that the storage of personal data follows all “appropriate requirements in the territories where Krafton and its subsidiaries operate gaming services.”

Recently, Krafton also announced last month that PUBG Corp. will be completely merging with the company. This will happen by Dec. 2. Krafton will be handling the personal information of all PUBG users moving forward within the “same scope of obligations under related laws.”

While PUBG was developed and published by PUBG Corp. for consoles and PC, the mobile version has been developed and published by Tencent. In South Korea, however, a separate version of PUBG Mobile exists run by PUBG Corp.