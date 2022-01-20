PUBG: New State’s first tournament coming next month with $250,000 prize pool

PUBG: New State’s first official esports tournament is here. The New State Mobile Open Challenge will feature a $250,000 prize pool but only players from South Korea will be able to participate.

The Mobile Open Challenge will be played in the recently released BR: Extreme mode. In this mode, matches last 20 minutes and only feature 64 players. A small part of Troi is randomly selected in each game as the play area.

The mode features more loot and vehicles to offer an “extreme” experience to players. Additionally, all characters are equipped with a P1911 handgun, a smoke grenade, 300 drone credits, and fully-charged boost meters right after they drop into the map to instantly get into battle.

Registrations for the New State Mobile Open Challenge are now live. All players must be at least 15 years old, have Korean nationality, and have a rank of at least Gold in the game to participate. The event is set to take place from Feb. 15 to 19.

NEW STATE MOBILE OPEN CHALLENGE is our first-ever competitive tournament, set to kick off in Korea. Find out which squad will rule Troi in the fast-paced BR: Extreme Mode!



Catch the action LIVE starting Feb. 15!https://t.co/TkS6CgT1WF#NEWSTATEMOBILE #PUBGNEWSTATE #NMOC pic.twitter.com/79o6OOsjSj — PUBG: NEW STATE (@PUBG_NEWSTATE) January 20, 2022

PUBG: New State, developed by Krafton, is a futuristic take on the original PUBG: Battlegrounds and was released last November for mobile devices. At the time, the company said there weren’t any immediate plans for esports and that it was focusing on providing a stable game service. But Krafton also said it planned on launching smaller-scale events after the game stabilized and go from there. It seems like the first of these is the New State Mobile Open Challenge.

With Tencent’s PUBG Mobile having a global esports ecosystem with huge viewership, fans of New State will be hoping for something similar. It remains to be seen what Krafton does in the future with esports.