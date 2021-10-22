PUBG: New State’s final test is almost here, global release set for Nov. 11

The game is finally arriving on mobile devices around the world.

PUBG: New State will undergo its final “technical” test on Oct. 29 and 30 in 28 countries around the world. The game will be released globally on Nov. 11.

New State has been developed in-house by Krafton after the immense success of PUBG Mobile. It’s set in the year 2051, years after the original PUBG: Battlegrounds.

The test will be conducted in the following countries.

Northeast Asia: Korea, Japan, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macao.

Southeast Asia: Thailand, Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Cambodia, Myanmar, Maldives, and Laos.

Middle East: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Yemen, Jordan, Iraq, Qatar, Kuwait, Egypt, Oman, Lebanon, and Bahrain. Europe: Turkey.

If your country isn’t on this list, don’t worry as the game will be released globally on Nov. 11. Currently, players can pre-register on Apple’s App Store and the Google Play Store. You will get a permanent vehicle skin if you do so before Nov. 11.

In a media showcase, Changhan Kim, CEO of Krafton, revealed that the game has already crossed 50 million pre-registrations.

New State is utilizing Unreal Engine to create “the next-gen battle royale.” It will have upgraded graphics to provide a more immersive experience to players. Despite this, the minimum specifications are low. It will run on old Android devices such as the Galaxy S7 with 2GB of RAM. It will support Apple Devices from the iPhone 6s onwards.

At launch, it will have four maps—Troi, Erangel, a four vs. four team deathmatch map, and the training grounds. It also has a lot of unique features such as weapon customization, drones, electric vehicles, and more.

Players will be able to call back dead teammates by using green flares found on the map. It will also have a recruiting system where you will be able to recruit enemy players if there is an extra spot on your team.