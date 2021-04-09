PUBG: New State’s alpha test is launching in select regions soon

Krafton’s PUBG Studio is bringing a new battle royale game to Android and iOS in 2021. While PUBG: New State’s official release date hasn’t been revealed yet, the developer confirmed that alpha tests for the game are coming soon.

PUBG Studio said that it is still “hard at work” developing the game today. The studio added that it will be launching alpha tests for PUBG: New State in Q2 2021 for select regions. The second quarter of 2021 is currently underway and will last until June 30.

We’re hard at work developing the game, but we hear you! Outside of 2021, we don’t have more details around a release date, but we’re happy to announce that we will host alpha tests for #PUBGNEWSTATE during Q2 2021 in a LIMITED number of regions. Stay tuned for more info. — PUBG: NEW STATE (@PUBG_NEWSTATE) April 9, 2021

The hype around the game is undoubtedly high, as the studio also revealed that it has crossed 10 million pre-registrations on the Google Play Store. Players can pre-register for the game now to get a permanent vehicle skin when New State is released.

We’re happy to report that we’ve hit over 10 MILLION #PUBGNEWSTATE pre-registrations on #GooglePlay. We’re humbled by the community’s overwhelming response and can’t wait to share our new battlegrounds experience with you later in 2021. pic.twitter.com/iz3j1AlCLG — PUBG: NEW STATE (@PUBG_NEWSTATE) April 9, 2021

Pre-registrations are not available on the Apple App Store yet.

Image via Krafton

PUBG: New State is set after the original title in the year 2051. Players will be dropping into a new battleground called TROI in the game. At 8×8 kilometers, TROI is the same size as Erangel from the original PUBG. A lot of futuristic elements will be present in the game including drones, ballistic shields, vehicles, and more. New mechanics such as combat rolls and a weapon customization feature are also being added to the game.