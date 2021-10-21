PUBG: New State will reportedly be released on Nov. 11

The game will arrive on Android and iOS devices.

PUBG: New State will release on Nov. 11, according to a tweet by PUBG data miner PlayerIGN.

PlayerIGN said the announcement was intended to be revealed tomorrow. A Korean news website seemed to have accidentally broken the embargo a day earlier, though.

The global release date for PUBG’s new mobile sequel game — November 11, 2021 is set in stone.



PUBG: New State’s embargo was recently broken.

The information was intended to be publicized tomorrow.

The global release trailer was also revealed in the since-deleted article. It shows players lined up on Troi, which is the eight-by-eight battle royale map in New State, with the slogan “We are the next-gen Battle Royale.”

PUBG: New State trailer also leaked from breached press embargo.



The mobile game is given the slogan:

"We are Next-Gen Battle Royale"



Global release: 2021.11.11



Available: Apple App Store, Google Play, Galaxy Store

PUBG: New State was announced in February as a separate game to PUBG Mobile. The game has been completely developed by Krafton and will be a free-to-play title on Android and iOS devices. The game will be available on the Apple App Store, Google Play Store, and the Galaxy Store at launch, according to the trailer.

Pre-registrations are open on the App Store and Play Store. Anyone who pre-registers will get a permanent vehicle skin when the game is released.

PUBG: New State is set in the year 2051, years after the original game. It has several new features including cleaner graphics, weapon customization options, drones, ballistic shields, and more.