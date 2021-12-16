PUBG: New State update 0.9.2: Full patch notes

PUBG: New State’s update 1.9.2 has finally dropped for Android and iOS. The first major update for the game since its global release last month fucking brought a lot of new content to the game.

Krafton earlier said that it would be changing the driving perspective for FPP in update 0.9.2. To the fans’ disappointment, the company later said that the change wouldn’t happen right now because it would cause a “bad experience” in the FPP mode. The change could come in a future update, though.

Here are the complete patch notes for PUBG: New State’s update 1.9.2.

New Weapon: L85A3

Weapon Overview It’s an assault rifle with low recoil. Weapon Type: Bullpup Assault Rifle Ammo: 5.56mm Pros: Highest damage of all 5.56 assault rifles The AR is good in mid to long-range fights. Cons: It has a low fire rate.

It can be found on Erangel and Troi.

New Gun Customization: L85A3 Vertical Foregrip Bipod

The new weapon can be customized with a vertical foregrip and bipod.

Pros: It reduces the vertical recoil of the L85A3. It offers easier recoil control when shooting while crouched or prone.

Cons: It reduces ADS speed slightly.



Once customized, the attachment will be equipped in the L85A3’s Grip Slot and cannot be swapped out for another grip.

New Gun Customization: M416 Long Barrel

The M416 can now be further customized with the Long Barrel. Players have to note that the weapon can only be customized once per match.

Pros: Increases damage

Cons: Increases vertical recoil

Once customized, this attachment will disable the M416’s muzzle slot.

New Gun Customization: SLR 5.56mm Barrel

Pros: It increases the firing accuracy.

Cons: It has decreased damage when compared to the 7.62mm barrel.



New Vehicle: Electron

It’s a six-seater minibus with high durability. Players can switch seats even at high speeds.

Vehicle Overview Type: Electric, 6-seater Special Notes: More durable than other vehicles. Location: Troi, Training Ground



New Vehicle: Mesta

Unlike the Electron, the Mesta focuses on speed over durability. The classic two-seater comes in two models, standard and open top.

Vehicle Overview Type: Gasoline, two-seater Special Notes: Quick acceleration, high speeds. Location: Erangel, Troi (certain areas), Training Ground



Survivor Pass Vol. 2

Survivor Pass Vol. 2 has begun. The main character of this Pass’s story is Bella of the Dream Runners Faction. Players must complete the missions to unlock all of Bella’s costumes.

New Lobby Theme

With the arrival of winter, the lobby’s background and music has been changed to a winter festival theme.

The BP Store background has also been updated.

Quality of Life Updates

Character Controls and Actions

Fixed an issue with the joystick controls in control schemes number one and number two so that the control sensitivities will now be correctly applied based on the size of the joystick controls.

Parkour moves can now be performed on doors from further away.

Changed the combat roll mechanics so that when executing a combat roll when your Boost Gauge is 20 or above, you will perform a Boost Roll instead and cover more ground. Boost Gauge higher than 20 – lower than 90: Boost Roll (Tier 1). Boost Gauge higher than 90: Boost Roll (Tier 2).



Vehicles

Changed vehicle boarding parameters so you do not have to be right beside the vehicle’s door to be able to enter it.

Improved the [Drive], [Get In], and [Door] buttons so that they respond faster.

Improved the vehicle handling controls for the Nova, Volta, and Dacia. Improved the left/right turning mechanisms to be smoother than before.

Changed the electric sports car Nova from 4-wheel drive to front-wheel drive.

Increased the size of the Boost button in the Default Button Settings.

Changed the Boost button so that tapping it while in Auto-Drive will no longer cancel Auto-Drive.

Added radios to vehicles that can play various songs and music from PUBG: New State. This function can be enabled or disabled by going to [Settings > Vehicle > Music in Vehicle].

Fixed the buoyancy of vehicles in water so it is applied normally.

Reduced the time that the engine will run when a vehicle is submerged in water from 10 seconds to five seconds.

Station (Team Deathmatch)

Decreased the area behind the spawn points so that a team cannot position themselves behind the enemy’s spawn point.

Changed the spawn areas so that each team’s spawn area will now be marked in their respective team colors (blue/red) to make each team’s base more easily identifiable.

Changed the Report button so that it will always be visible in TDM during a match.

Merit Points System

A penalty system to punish negative behavior has been added.

Rules: A Survivor’s Merit Points will decrease if they are reported for team kills or other displays of negative behavior, and multiple reports will result in a lower score. If their Merit Points fall below a certain score, the Survivor will be restricted from playing Squad Mode. (They will still be able to play in solo mode.) By playing Solo Mode, they can slowly increase their Merit Points over time. Once their score is high enough, the restriction will be lifted, and they will be able to play Squad Mode again.



Map Updates

General improvements to graphics quality have been made.

The quality of the grass in Troi has been improved.

Other Updates

BP refund amounts will now be higher when you acquire duplicate items.

Emotes can now be used in the lobby.

Game tips will now appear on loading screens.

Survivors who have been banned for using unauthorized third-party programs will be deleted from the Ranks in real time. (There may be a slight system delay.)

Survivors who upgraded their Mad Scarecrow Costumes to the highest level will receive the Mad Scarecrow Patch by in-game mail after the maintenance ends.

Bug Fixes

Game Access

Fixed an issue where updates would stop after reaching 38 percent on the title screen.

Fixed an issue on iOS devices where downloading and then accessing the game via a deep link would result in the graphical quality of the game appearing low quality.

Gameplay

Fixed an issue where the markers and health bars of your original squad members would still be visible after being recruited to another squad.

Fixed an issue where the location marker would move when a squadmate was eliminated.

Fixed an issue where you could not revive squadmates in the DBNO state if they were on top of certain objects.

Fixed an issue where damage to the upper body of players who are swimming would not register as damage taken.

Fixed an issue where the joysticks would sometimes register input while customizing the controls.

Fixed an issue with control schemes number one and number two where the distance and angle sensitivities for the joysticks would sometimes not be applied depending on the size of the joystick buttons.

Fixed an issue where selecting control scheme #2 would sometimes cause your weapon to fire automatically on certain devices.

Fixed an issue where controls would sometimes not be registered when starting touch inputs from the lower left side of the screen where account information and ping status are shown.

Fixed an issue on devices with certain displays where the UI would be applied differently depending on how the screen was positioned.

Fixed an issue where the location of the Report Player button could not be customized.

Fixed an issue where enabling/disabling the [Search for nearby items] function would cause the locations of other UI elements to change.

Fixed an issue where triggering a certain action while throwing a melee weapon would cause an incorrect animation to be shown.

Fixed an issue where Flare Guns would not fire when crouched and ADSing.

Fixed an issue where switching between weapons in your loadout right after looting a weapon would cause you to drop the weapon you had just switched from while picking up the looted weapon.

Fixed an issue where moving out of ADS would trigger the over-the-shoulder view for a short period of time before returning you to the basic view.

Fixed an intermittent issue where you could not exit the over-the-shoulder view when using the auto over-the-shoulder view option.

Fixed an issue where scope sights would occasionally show incorrect views.

Fixed an intermittent issue where only the screen would be magnified when ADSing.

Fixed an issue where the ammo information UI would not appear when using the Auto-reload function.

Fixed an issue with Drone Store deliveries where the selected coordinates and actual delivery coordinates would not match.

Fixed an issue where exiting and re-entering the match during the Drone Store cooldown period would cause the cooldown timer to not appear.

Fixed an issue where Delivery Drones would not function as intended in certain parts of Troi.

Fixed an issue where you would not re-equip your weapon after cancelling the use of a health item while in the passenger seat of a vehicle.

Fixed an issue where tapping the Boost button would occasionally not register when driving a vehicle.

Fixed an intermittent issue where the vehicle looked like it was moving irregularly while riding in the passenger seat of the vehicle.

Fixed an issue where a vehicle’s Trunk icon disappeared when it was nearly destroyed.

Fixed an issue where the sound output would occasionally be incorrect.

Fixed an issue where you could voice chat with other players who were not part of your squad during a match.

Fixed an issue in TDM where a BR Match Results screen would be displayed instead of a TDM Match Results screen.

Fixed an issue where the TDM Match Results screen would be slow to appear after the end of a match.

Fixed an issue in TDM where you would be equipped with throwables and melee weapons after re-joining a match despite not having them in your inventory.

Fixed an issue in FPP mode where you could see through ceilings and walls when jumping indoors while having a melee weapon equipped.

Fixed an issue where certain costumes would appear abnormally from a certain distance.

Fixed an issue where equipping the Military Skirt (Black) would cause your character to appear abnormally in the DBNO state.

Fixed an issue where equipping the Pink Cardboard Unicorn Costume would cause the parachute to appear as if it were dragging beneath your character after jumping from the plane.

Fixed an issue where equipping the Black Cardboard Hero T-shirt would cause your character’s shirt to cover the 4x scope when ADSing.

Map

Fixed an issue in Troi where you could enter into certain parts of the terrain.

Fixed an issue in Troi where roofs of certain buildings would have areas that looked brighter than other parts of the roof.

Fixed an issue in Troi where there would be lighting in unlit buildings in the staircases to the roofs.

Fixed an issue in Troi where the walls of certain buildings would have gaps between them and not look connected.

Fixed an issue in Troi where certain buildings would have abnormal structures sticking out of them.

Fixed an issue in Erangel where certain rocks on the Starting Island would have holes in them.

Lobby