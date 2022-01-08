PUBG: New State January update patch notes: New mode, weapon, and more

The update is also bringing several balance changes.

PUBG: New State’s January update will launch next week and will introduce patch 0.9.23 to the battle royale.

A lot of new content will be released in this patch. This includes an extreme battle royale mode, the P90 submachine gun, balance changes, and more. It will also mark the ending of the game’s preseason with the beginning of the first official season.

Here are the complete patch notes for the upcoming update into PUBG: New State.

New mode: BR extreme

In this, 64 players will drop into a smaller area of Troi to battle for victory. Matches will last only 20 minutes.

The playable area of Troi will be chosen at random and could change in each match. There will be an increased quantity of vehicles and weapons to offer more fast-paced action.

The plane will fly at a lower altitude so players can parachute to the ground faster. Delivery drones will arrive faster and the wait time for recalling dead teammates has also been reduced.

Every player will be equipped with a P1911 handgun, a smoke grenade, 300 drone credits, and fully charged boost meters from the beginning of the match.

When the match starts, two care packages will drop into random locations with higher-end gear.

Image via Krafton

New weapon: P90

The P90 is a submachine gun (SMG). It will spawn with a tier-two transformative scope and a suppressor and can’t be modified with other attachments. The weapon will use 5.77mm ammunition.

It will only arrive through Care Packages.

The 5.77 ammo will be added to the Drone Store as well.

Image via Krafton

New Gun Customizations

DP-28 [C2] Muzzle Slot Access

The machine gun is getting a new slot access to allow players to attach a Flash Hider or Compensator to the weapon.

These attachments will slightly reduce the damage of the DP-28, though.

Image via Krafton

Beryl M762 [C2] Lightweight Stock

The attachment will reduce the bullet spread when firing from the hip or shoulder. It also increases ADS speed.

These two positives will come at the expense of weapon stability, though.

Image via Krafton

Weapon Balance Changes

Weapons

The bullet spread of shotguns and pistols when fired mid-air is being decreased.

L85A3: The reload time is being significantly reduced.

Weapon Customizations

M416 [C1]: It will reduce the bullet spread when firing from the hip and shoulder.

Beryl M762 [C1]: It will no longer decrease bullet speed.

M16A4 [C1]: It will no longer decrease the recoil control.

DSR-1 [C1]: It will no longer decrease the bullet speed, but it will increase the vertical recoil.

New Action and Animation Improvements

Parkour Roll

A new action mechanic is coming to PUBG: New State.

Players can now perform a roll when jumping off a high surface of a moving vehicle right before touching the ground.

It can be done by tapping the roll button at the right time.

Performing a Parkour Roll will reduce the fall damage.

Image via Krafton

Sudden Dash

When a player is prone and sprints forward, the character will break into a sprint while getting up for a smoother transition.

Image via Krafton

Character Animation Improvements

The delay time when alternating between sitting and standings is being reduced.

The delay time that occurs when landing after jumping is also being decreased.

BR Mode Balance Changes

Common changes

The speed of the Blue Zone is being increased.

The damage of the Blue Zone during the early and mid-game is also being increased.

The wait time for the final phase of the zone is being increased by 20 seconds.

The normal Deployable Shield is being removed from the game. Only the wide type will now be available.

The number of Customization Kits on the map is being significantly increased.

Troi-exclusive changes

The amount of Drone Credits in Vermont is being decreased.

Novas will now be found on the main roads.

Season one

Image via Krafton