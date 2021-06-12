PUBG: New State APK and OBB download link for Android

The game is set years after the original game with players battling on the futuristic map of Troi.

Krafton’s upcoming mobile battle royale game, PUBG: New State’s first alpha test is here. The game has been released for select Android users in the U.S.

Only selected users in the U.S. will be able to play the game right now by downloading it through the Google Play Store. You can also download the the APK and OBB files to play the new title. To log in to PUBG: New State, the same Google account that was used for pre-registrations must be utilized.

Download links

How to download PUBG: New State on Android?

Download and extract the APK and OBB files.

Click on the APK file to begin the installation process. You may need to enable the downloading of files from unknown sources. This can be done in the settings.

Once the APK has finished downloading, copy the OBB file to the following location: Android > OBB > com.pubg.newstate.beta. If this folder doesn’t exist, create it with the same name.

Open PUBG: New State, log in and enjoy.

PUBG: New State will be released worldwide on Android and iOS later this year. It is set in the year 2051 and takes place on the new 8×8 kilometers futuristic map, Troi.

Krafton has also revealed a new video series called “Field Trip to Troi.” In this series, the company will be revealing details about the game as it inches closer to a global release. The first episode of the series is already live and showcases several of Troi’s locations.