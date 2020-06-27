PUBG Mobile’s Erangel 2.0 is getting some “final touches”

Erangel 2.0 is coming to PUBG Mobile very soon. The revamped version of the traditional Erangel map with better visuals and new locations is one of the most awaited features to drop into the game.

Ever since Erangel 2.0 was revealed during the PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) spring split global finals in July 2019, fans have been constantly questioning Tencent on its arrival. The company has been responding to these queries with “soon” or “still in progress.” Almost a year later, the map has still not been released.

In a dev talk, however, which was released today on PUBG Mobile’s official Facebook page, Tencent said that it was putting some “final touches” to the map. This was the first time Tencent has indicated that the map is close to a release.

Tencent added that it wants the map to meet their expectations “visually” and “performance-wise” which is the reason for its extended development time.

While a release still hasn’t been revealed, Tencent has said to look out for PUBG Mobile’s patches in the second half of 2020.