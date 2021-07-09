PUBG Mobile World Invitational 2021 unveiled with $3 million charity prize pool

Tencent has revealed the PUBG Mobile World Invitational (PMWI) 2021 as a midseason event this year.

The PMWI will happen from July 22 to 25 and features a charity prize pool of $3 million, which is powered by Gamers without Borders. Just like past events, teams will likely be competing to achieve a higher spot in the standings to enable them to donate a bigger piece of the prize pool to a charity of their choice.

The smartphone partner for the PUBG Mobile World Invitational is OnePlus, while the media partner is NimoTV. Tencent hasn’t revealed any more information regarding the event yet.

The PUBG MOBILE WORLD INVITATIONAL will be in action from July 22 to 25! IT'S TIME TO #OWNTHECIRCLE



Powered by @gwbps with 3 million USD charity pool! Official smart phone partner @Oneplus & media partner @NimoTVglobal.



Stay tuned for more updates! #PUBGMOBILE #PMWI #PMWI2021 pic.twitter.com/CS3ANAfzIo — PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) July 9, 2021

With the first half of the PUBG Mobile esports schedule in 2021 concluding last month, fans had been asking about a midseason event. During the 2021 roadmap, Tencent said it’d be hosting “invitationals” during this time. And now, the company has unveiled the PMWI.

Last year, the PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL) was held for Eastern and Western regions between the first and second half of the 2020 esports roadmap. James Yang, the director of PUBG Mobile esports at Tencent, confirmed in late 2020 that the PMWL is being canceled and replaced with invitationals this year.

After the PMWI, the second half of the PUBG Mobile esports schedule in 2021 will begin with the Club Opens (PMCO) around the world. These will lead to the Pro Leagues (PMPL), with the best teams making it to the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2021 at the end of the year to crown a world champion.