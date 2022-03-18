PUBG Mobile Update 1.9: APK and OBB download link for Android

A new update has arrived in PUBG Mobile. Version 1.9 of the battle royale game is celebrating the title’s fourth anniversary with lots of new content and free rewards up for grabs.
The Vibrant Anniversary Mode is now live in the game on the Erangel and Livik maps. In it, players will be able to find four big statues on Spawn Island. These can be dyed using paintballs scattered around the island to trigger a “special performance.”
The main highlight of the mode is the floating Aerial Battleground, which will be on the map for the first five minutes of each match. The area provides a place for players to have some fun with colored outfits and the ability to respawn. The mode is also adding foldable bicycles to Erangel and Livik.
Besides this, the Cheer Park has been completely revamped with lots of new features. Several other improvements and changes have also been made to PUBG Mobile.
Download link
- You can download the APK file for PUBG Mobile’s Update 1.9 through the official website here.
- On opening the website, you will be able to spot the “Download APK” option at the bottom of the screen. Click on it to download the file.
- You don’t need to download the OBB file separately.
How to download PUBG Mobile’s Update 1.9?
- Once the APK file has completed downloading, locate it on your device and click on it to begin the installation process.
- You may need to enable installation from unknown sources to proceed with this step. This can be done in Settings > Apps and notifications > Special apps access > Install unknown apps. This setting should be enabled for the browser you used to download the APK file.
- After doing this, wait for the APK to finish installing the game.
- After the game has been installed, you will be able to find it on your smartphone. You will still need to download some additional resources in-game.