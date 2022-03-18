PUBG Mobile Update 1.9: APK and OBB download link for Android

A new update has arrived in PUBG Mobile. Version 1.9 of the battle royale game is celebrating the title’s fourth anniversary with lots of new content and free rewards up for grabs.

The Vibrant Anniversary Mode is now live in the game on the Erangel and Livik maps. In it, players will be able to find four big statues on Spawn Island. These can be dyed using paintballs scattered around the island to trigger a “special performance.”

The main highlight of the mode is the floating Aerial Battleground, which will be on the map for the first five minutes of each match. The area provides a place for players to have some fun with colored outfits and the ability to respawn. The mode is also adding foldable bicycles to Erangel and Livik.

Besides this, the Cheer Park has been completely revamped with lots of new features. Several other improvements and changes have also been made to PUBG Mobile.

Download link

You can download the APK file for PUBG Mobile’s Update 1.9 through the official website here.

On opening the website, you will be able to spot the “Download APK” option at the bottom of the screen. Click on it to download the file.

You don’t need to download the OBB file separately.

How to download PUBG Mobile’s Update 1.9?