Everything new in PUBG Mobile Update 1.9: Vibrant Anniversary mode, Cheer Park upgrades, and more

The game is celebrating it's fourth anniversary in this update.

PUBG Mobile’s update 1.9 will launch later today with a lot of new features to the battle royale game. The main highlight of the update is the anniversary celebration which is happening to mark four years of the game’s release. PUBG Mobile was released on March 19, 2018.

Players who update the game before March 22 will get 3,000 BP, 100 AG, and a Nocturnal Rhapsody Helmet (three days) as a reward. Here is the new content included in this update.

Vibrant Anniversary Mode

The new mode has been released to celebrate PUBG Mobile’s fourth anniversary. It will be available on Erangel and Livik. Players can select it in the mode selection menu.

There will be four giant statues on the Spawn Island of this mode. Players can dye these statues with four different colored balls to trigger a “special performance.”

Image via Tencent

Aerial Battleground

The map in this mode will have Aerial Battlegrounds on which players can land and wear colored outfits.

When you are hit by enemies on the Aerial Battleground, the head cover, which is a part of the outfit, will become larger and float in the sky. Allies can shoot at teammates to decrease the size of the head cover and bring players back to the battleground.

Players will respawn on being killed on the Aerial Battleground.

It will only be available in the first five minutes of each match.

Image via Tencent

Colored Bicycles

The folding bicycles can be picked up and put into the backpack in this mode. It can be deployed at any time to move around the map quickly.

It cannot be destroyed and makes close to no noise.

Image via Tencent

Royale Arena: Assault Mode

This will be available from April 7 onwards on Erangel and Livik.

A random area on the map will become a “four-vs-four combat zone.”

The first team to reach the elimination goal will win.

Players will spawn next to their allies.

Image via Tencent

Classic Mode Improvements

Recall feature

Players will now have one chance to return to the battlefield on every map. Allies can call back teammates by using the Recall Tower.

It will be available on Unranked Mode – Erangel, Unranked Mode – Livik, Unranked Mode – Aftermath, Ranked Mode – Erangel Vibrant Anniversary, Ranked Mode – Livik Vibrant Anniversary.

Image via Tencent

Updated Bridge on Erangel

The bridge leading to the military base on Erangel has been updated with a platform on either side. It will provide more cover to players looking to cross through.

Image via Tencent

Cheer Park Upgrade

The Cheer Park has been completely revamped with lots of new features.

There is now a racing mode in the Cheer Park. It supports two-player racing across a variety of vehicles.

The shooting range has been moved to an indoor environment with each player having their own room to practice. Now, you won’t be disturbed by some annoying trolls who spoil the experience.

There are also new Hoverboard platforms and viewing platforms in the park.

Players will also be able to fine-tune system mechanics to reduce ambient sound, other players’ gunfire sound, improve pathfinding mechanism, and more.

Image via Tencent

Besides these, a lot of bug fixes and smaller improvements have been made to PUBG Mobile. Players can read the complete patch notes on the official website here.