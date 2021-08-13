PUBG Mobile unveils 2021 Global Challenge with 28 personalities from around the world

Twenty-eight popular personalities from around the world are set to descend into the battlegrounds of PUBG Mobile during the 2021 Global Challenge later this month.
Tencent unveiled the PUBG Mobile Global Challenge 2021 yesterday, with regional matches happening from Aug. 20 to 28 leading to the final match on Aug. 29. The personalities will be competing with a team that could be comprised of PUBG Mobile pros and other influencers.
So far, Tencent has revealed the captains for the PUBG Mobile Global Challenge 2021. These are:
- Moymoy Palaboy: Filipino comic and singer who is known for his lip-syncing videos on YouTube.
- Shoaib Akhtar: Retired Pakistani cricketer.
- Mohamed Henedy: Egyptian comedian and actor.
- Lia Clark: Brazilian singer and drag queen.
- Lu Power: Argentina-based PUBG Mobile YouTuber.
- Pevita Pearce: Indonesian actress.
- Hadise: Turkish-Belgian singer-songwriter, dancer, and television personality.
- Tongtong Kitsakorn: Thai singer and actor.
- Rasa: Russian musician/ artist.
- Tamim Iqbal: Bangladeshi international cricketer and current captain of the ODI team.
- Rolex: American PUBG Mobile YouTuber.
- Wynnsanity: U.S.-based PUBG Mobile YouTuber.
- Rima
- Star Anonymous: Pakistani PUBG Mobile YouTuber
- Soloz: Malaysian Mobile Legends streamer.
- BTR Alice: Former Indonesian PUBG Mobile pro, currently a content creator for Bigetron.
- Sabritos: Saudi PUBG Mobile YouTuber.
- Miguel Layún: Mexican professional footballer who plays for Liga MX club América.
- Natenho
- Panda: Swedish PUBG Mobile YouTuber.
- PowerBang: American mobile gaming content creator.
- Ju991: Thai PUBG Mobile YouTuber.
- Levkin: PUBG Mobile pro for Na’Vi.
- DGray: Kuwaiti PUBG Mobile YouTuber.
- Akram Gaming: Algerian PUBG Mobile YouTuber
- Aprons Plays
- Mezarci: Turkish PUBG Mobile YouTuber.
The tweet unveiling the team captains has one of them darkened out with a question mark. This last captain will likely be revealed later.
While it hasn’t been officially announced, the captains and their teams will compete in the Global Challenge across different regions. Last year, it had six regions, South Asia, Middle East, Europe, North America, and South America. The PUBG Mobile Showdown 2021 will be streamed on the official YouTube channel for the game.
Related: PUBG Mobile reportedly made nearly $300 million in July 2021
With the showdown, PUBG Mobile also revealed the Team Up 2021 Giveaway. Players can cheer for a team of their choice to get rewarded with a permanent outfit. The event is open from Aug. 12 to 30.