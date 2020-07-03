PUBG Mobile surges past $3 billion in revenue

Tencent’s PUBG Mobile has crossed $3 billion in revenue since the game’s release in March 2018, according to a report by Sensor Tower. This includes the Chinese version of the game, called Game for Peace, which was released in May 2019.

The game earned the most in March 2020, when the coronavirus lockdown was at its peak in several parts of the world, including China. In 2020, both games have earned over $1.3 billion so far.

Game for Peace is responsible for the majority of the lifetime revenue, generating over $1.6 billion from just the App Store. The actual revenue from the game in China is much more but Sensor Tower analytics doesn’t track revenue from third-party Android stores. The Google Play Store is banned in China due to which Android users in the country have to rely on third-party stores.

In comparison with other popular titles, PUBG Mobile has earned much more in 2020. Garena’s Free Fire made $300 million while Activision’s Call of Duty: Mobile accumulated $220 million this year.

So far, PUBG Mobile and Game for Peace have been downloaded over 734 million times. India is responsible for 24 percent of these while China has generated 16.7 percent of the total downloads. The USA places third with 6.4 percent of the total downloads.