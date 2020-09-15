PUBG Mobile season 15, Beyond A.C.E, has begun with the new Royale Pass 15

PUBG Mobile’s season 15, called Beyond A.C.E, has kicked off.

With the new season, players’ ranks have been reset and the new Royale Pass (RP) 15 has arrived into the battle royale game. There are three variants of the Royale Pass: the free pass, Elite pass, and the Elite pass plus.

The Elite Royale Pass offers much better rewards in PUBG Mobile which are valued at over 30,000 UC. The pass contains 100 tiers with each tier rewarding players with outfits, skins, emotes, and more. The Elite pass costs 600UC. The Elite pass plus costs 1,800UC and gives players 40 ranks at 25 percent off when compared to the Elite pass.

The highlight of this season’s RP is samurai-themed skins and outfits. Players can unlock the Samurai Ops emote, helmet, avatar, and outfit by advancing tiers in the Elite pass. The Royale Pass’ tiers also contain 600UC which can be used to unlock the next season’s Royale Pass as well.

To advance in tiers, players have to earn Royale Pass points. These can be earned by completing weekly challenges and daily missions. Elite Pass holders will have some exclusive missions which will allow them to advance the tiers faster. Some in-game events will also grant Royale Pass points.

PUBG Mobile recently released its version 1.0 which brought a lot of changes to the battle royale game. This includes a huge graphics overhaul and a completely new user interface. The much-awaited New Erangel map has also dropped with version 1.0.