PUBG Mobile made over $240 million last month

Most of the game's revenue came from its Chinese version.

PUBG Mobile was the second-highest-grossing mobile game worldwide in March 2021, according to estimates from analytics company Sensor Tower.

The game made $240.5 million, with most of the revenue coming from the game’s Chinese version, called Peacekeeper Elite. Peacekeeper accounted for 59.7 percent of this, while the United States’ version chipped in with 9.8 percent.

PUBG Mobile celebrated its third anniversary last month with an in-game party. The party featured live performances by popular musicians Lost Frequencies, Alesso, and R3HAB. Last month also marked the release of PUBG Mobile’s patch 1.3 which introduced a new mode, the Mosin-Nagant sniper rifle, Motor Glider, and the 18th season to the game.

The highest-grossing mobile in March 2021, however, was Honor of Kings. This is a mobile MOBA game by Tencent’s Timi Studios and was released in 2015. It is only available in China and Taiwan. The game racked up about $257.5 million in player spending, which is a growth of 63 percent since March 2020.

Unsurprisingly, about 96.3 percent of the total revenue came from China, while about 1.2 percent was from Taiwan.

Other games in the top 10 include Genshin Impack, Uma Musume Pretty Derby, Coin Master, Roblox, Pokemon GO, Garena Free Fire, Candy Crush Saga, and Rise of Kingdoms.