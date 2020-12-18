PUBG Mobile Japan League 2021 teams confirmed

One of the biggest PUBG Mobile esports tournaments of 2021 will be the franchised Japan League (PMJL). It will have a prize pool of 300 million yen (approximately $2.9 million).

Sixteen teams will be competing in the PMJL and it is being organized by Japanese mobile phone operator NTT DoCoMo. The first season will run from February to April, while the second will be held from July to September.

Today, PUBG Corp. revealed the participating teams in the PMJL. Each team can consist of up to seven players, two of which can be foreign nationals. The minimum salary for all players is 3.5 million yen (about $33,000).

The 16 teams and their owners are as follows:

BLUE BEES: BLUE BEES Co., Ltd.

Lag Gaming: Cosmo World Co., Ltd.

Team name not decided yet: CS Entertainment Co., Ltd.

REJECT: CYLOOK Co., Ltd.

Donuts USG: Donuts Co., Ltd.

DeToNator: Gaming D Co., Ltd.

JUPITER: GANYMEDE Co., Ltd.

SunSister: SK SST-GAMES

AQUOS DetonatioN Violet: Sun-Gence Co., Ltd.

SCARZ: XENOX Co., Ltd.

Team Unite: Akatsuki Co., Ltd.

AXIZ: Ax Entertainment Co., Ltd.

Sengoku Gaming: Sengoku Co., Ltd.

Burning Core: Burning Core Co., Ltd.

CYCLOPS athlete gaming: Broadmedia eSports Co., Ltd.

Team name not decided yet: World Hi-Vision Channel, Inc.

PUBG Corp. has said that the participating teams and owners are subject to change. More details about the PMJL will be announced at a later date, the company added.