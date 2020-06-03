PUBG Mobile India Series in-game qualifiers results to be announced on June 5

Tencent said today that it’ll reveal the in-game qualifier results for the PUBG Mobile India Series (PMIS 2020) on June 5.

The open-for-all in-game qualifiers were held between May 20 to 27. Between these days, the registered squads had to play 15 placement matches. Out of these 15 matches, the top 10 games with the best performance were considered for the final rankings.

The top 248 teams from the in-game qualifiers, based on their performance in the placement games, will make it to the online qualifiers. They’ll be joined by eight other invited teams.

The full list of teams in the online qualifiers will be revealed on June 5.

The 256 teams in the online qualifiers will be split into groups of 16 teams where they’ll play two matches. The top three teams from each group based on the results of these two matches will then make it to the quarterfinals of the India Series. Additionally, the top eight teams with the most kills in the online qualifiers will also advance to the quarterfinals.

The PUBG Mobile India Series 2020 has a prize pool of over $65,000. The open tournament will see teams go through the qualifiers, quarterfinals, and semifinals to make it to the PMIS 2020 Finals. The finals will feature three days of intense competition and will likely be a LAN event if the coronavirus pandemic allows that to happen.