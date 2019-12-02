PUBG Mobile hits 600 million downloads

PUBG Corp. revealed today that the mobile version of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds has been downloaded a whopping 600 million times across the globe.

This figure should come as no surprise, though, since the game is especially popular in India and Asia. It also helps that the mobile title is entirely free to play unlike the PC version, so anyone can download and try it out without having to spend a dime.

PUBG MOBILE on Twitter 600 million players from all over the world have downloaded PUBG MOBILR! A special thank you to all our players for your ongoing love & support ❤️we could not have done it without you!

To put this number into perspective, the mobile version of the game had around 400 million users in July 2018, which shows a 200 million player increase in a little over a year.

The PC and console versions of PUBG only had around 50 million players in July 2018. This means the mobile version far exceeds the total number of players on other systems.

The PUBG Mobile player count will likely continue to rise while the game reaches other territories and gets more modes and updates.