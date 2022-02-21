PUBG Mobile has banned more than 1.6 million hackers in the past week

Tencent revealed in its latest “Ban Pan” report that it has permanently suspended 1,674,443 accounts from PUBG Mobile for using hacks. These bans were handed out from Feb. 11 to 17.

There are a lot of hackers in PUBG Mobile and Tencent releases a new Ban Pan report every week to assure players that action is being actively taken. On top of account bans, Tencent has also banned 16,829 devices from PUBG Mobile. The company tracks the device that a hacker uses and permanently restricts them from playing the game.

The hackers in this ban wave were spread across all ranked tiers, indicating that nobody is completely safe from them in PUBG Mobile. While 33 percent of the banned accounts were in Bronze, about two percent were in the highest tier, Conqueror.

🚨 #PUBGMOBILE #BanPan Report 🚨



From 2/11 to 2/17, we permanently suspended 1,674,443 accounts and 16,829 devices.



During week 6, we removed 6,986 online cheat ads with 20,629,737 followers and views.



Report online cheat ads: https://t.co/I2YOfrq56dhttps://t.co/YdeCgfdOcr pic.twitter.com/ZyqeTEX2dv — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) February 20, 2022

Hackers use a variety of different cheats to gain an unfair advantage in the game. Half of the 1.6 million banned accounts were caught using auto-aim hacks, according to Tencent. Nine percent of the bans were for speed hacks, 15 percent were using x-ray vision, nine percent were for modifying the area damage, and the remaining 17 percent were for other reasons.

Tencent is also actively trying to stop the hacking problem in PUBG Mobile by directly blocking hacks at the source. The company said in the report that it had taken down 52 Facebook pages and groups, 6,925 YouTube videos, and nine Instagram accounts for promoting cheats. These social media accounts had a combined following of more than 20 million, according to Tencent.

If you encounter a hacker in the game, you can directly report them from the post-match screen. Players can also report online cheat ads through this link to Tencent.