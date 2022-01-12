PUBG Mobile grossed over $244 million in December 2021

PUBG Mobile has maintained its position at the top of the mobile gaming grossing charts by Sensor Tower for December 2021. The mobile battle royale title generated over $244 million in the last month of the year, representing a 36.7 percent year-over-year growth.

The majority of the game’s revenue, about 68.3 percent to be exact, has come from China. In the Asian country, the game has been localized to Peacekeeper Elite (also known as Game for Peace). It’s similar to the original PUBG but is in accordance with China’s strict gaming regulation policies.

The U.S. was second in terms of player spending with 6.8 percent, while Turkey accounted for about 5.5 percent of the total figure.

Sensor Tower only tracks data from the Google Play Store and Apple’s App Store, meaning the actual number could be higher. Google Play isn’t available in China, with Android users in the country relying on third-party application stores.

MiHoYo’s role-playing action title Genshin Impact placed second on the charts with $134 million in revenue. About 28 percent of this came from China and 23.4 percent was from the U.S.

Other games in the top five include Roblox, Coin Master, and Honor of Kings. Garena’s immensely popular battle royale game Free Fire placed seventh on the charts. It was the second-highest-grossing title on the Google Play Store in December, though.