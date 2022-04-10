PUBG Mobile fixes bug that caused players to be invincible in the PMPL

With every update, a bug or two may creep into PUBG Mobile, but the latest one is perhaps the most annoying of all. A highly disruptive glitch that caused players to be invincible and impossible to take down appeared in the game, but Tencent fixed it through a patch earlier today.

The bug was highlighted during the ongoing PUBG Mobile Pro Leagues (PMPL) in North America and Indonesia. During match five of Super Weekend two, day two in the PMPL North America, Lazarus’ ISSAJATT and Joey encountered this bug and couldn’t take down Vamp’s Benny despite landing clear shots on him. Lazarus’ in-game leader posted the players’ POVs on Instagram and urged Tencent to address this issue. In these clips, it can be clearly seen that Lazarus’ players are causing damage, but Benny seems immune to it.

The same issue also occurred during week three, day four of the PMPL Indonesia. Onic’s NiKK became invincible towards the end of the match on Erangel and took down Bigetron’s uHighboyOP, Luxxy, and Zuxxy as a result of this bug. PUBG Mobile Esports Indonesia subsequently announced it was doing an internal investigation on the incident and said that an official decision will be announced soon.

Tencent announced it has fixed the issue through a new patch today. The company added that the esports team will address the competitive part of the problem. It remains to be seen if some compensation points are issued to the affected teams.