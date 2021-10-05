PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube channel is no longer available

This comes just a few days after the channel was hacked.

If you’re looking to rewatch a past match of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL), you may not be able to do it right now.

PUBG Mobile Esports’ official YouTube channel is no longer available. The primary channel for streaming all of the battle royale game’s competition appears to have been taken down as a 404 error pops up saying that “this page isn’t available” when you open it.

Screengrab via YouTube

Today’s takedown comes after the channel was hacked a few days ago. On Oct. 1, the channel was briefly hacked and renamed “SpaceX 2021.” Tencent was able to regain access shortly thereafter.

It’s possible that the unavailability of the channel right now could be linked to the hacking a few days ago. The exact reason behind it is still unclear, though. Tencent has not made a public comment on the situation yet.

With most mobile gamers using YouTube to consume content, the esports channel was the main broadcasting platform for all of PUBG Mobile’s tournaments. It had over 3 million subscribers.