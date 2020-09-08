PUBG Mobile could be unbanned in India as PUBG Corp. withdraws publishing rights from Tencent

PUBG Mobile could be unbanned in India.

In a post by PUBG Corp., the company explained that it was “closely monitoring” the situation around the ban of the game and its lite version in India. PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite were banned along with 116 other “Chinese” apps on Sept. 2 for allegedly “stealing and surreptitiously transmitting users’ data in an unauthorized manner to servers which have locations outside India.”

PUBG Corp. added that it will “no longer authorize the PUBG MOBILE franchise to Tencent Games in India.” The company will now be taking “all publishing responsibilities” of the game(s) within the country.

PUBG Mobile has been developed by Lightspeed and Quantum Studios, an internal studio of Chinese company Tencent Games. It has been published globally by Tencent as well. In some locations such as Korea, however, the game has been published by PUBG Corp.

With PUBG Corp. stepping in to publish the game in India, it will likely be unbanned in the country. All the apps which were banned in India were of Chinese origin. The ban came after escalating tensions between the borders of the two countries. PUBG Corp. is an internal studio of Korean company Krafton. This will likely remove the doubts of the Indian government that the game poses a threat to national security.

PUBG Corp. has said that more information regarding the same will be “provided at a later date when available.”