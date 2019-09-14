PUBG Mobile Club Open SEA Group Stage begins Sept. 17

The group stage for the fall split of the PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) Southeast Asia (SEA) will begin from Sept. 17 and will run until Oct. 13. The 24 selected teams have been divided into three groups for the tournament.

Five teams from Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Thailand have qualified for the group stage through the national qualifiers. Additionally, four wildcard teams will also be playing in the PMCO SEA Fall Split group stage.

Group A

YOODO GANK RYU Team Secret Friends Forever Gaming SUPER STAR Arov Esports Crucial Gaming Mega Conqueror

Group B

BOX GAMING FreaKing ZOO VICTORIOUS IN PLAY Team XForce Orange Esports.CG ReaperKiller Esports BOOM ID Bigetron Esports

Group C

ILLUMINATE NFT Esport SNOW LYNX Purple Mood Esport Evos Esports TEAM AMPLFY Bapak Ah Esports RRQ.Athena

The three groups will play against each other on a weekly basis. Each week will have six match days. Matches will be live-streamed on the PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube channel.

Tuesdays and Fridays: Group A vs. Group B

Wednesdays and Saturdays: Group B vs. Group C

Thursdays and Sundays: Group C vs. Group A

The top 16 teams from the group stage will qualify for the regional finals for the SEA region. If the rules of the spring split are followed, the top three teams of the regional finals will get to represent the region at the PMCO Fall Split Global Championship.