Most of the hackers were using auto-aim and x-ray vision hacks.

Hackers have always been a big problem in PUBG Mobile. The popular battle royale game releases an anti-cheating report every week to assure players that action is being taken against cheaters. In one week, from March 26 to April 1, the game has banned 1.6 million hackers.

Around 68 percent of the accounts were caught using auto-aim and x-ray vision hacks, according to Tencent’s report yesterday. Twelve percent were using speed hacks while 10 percent were modifying their area damage and character model. About 10 percent of the accounts were banned for other reasons.

The #BanPan strikes again! From March 28th through April 1st, we permanently banned 1,691,949 accounts from accessing our game.



Learn more at 🔗 https://t.co/YdeCgfdOcr

Tencent also revealed the rank distribution of the hackers:

Bronze: 35 percent

35 percent Silver: 11 percent

11 percent Gold: Nine percent

Nine percent Platinum: 11 percent

11 percent Diamond: 13 percent

13 percent Crown: 12 percent

12 percent Ace: Eight percent

Eight percent Conqueror: One percent

While PUBG Mobile has an in-built hack detection system, some cheaters can bypass this. Players can report these hackers, though, to serve them justice. These reports are individually evaluated by Tencent. The report button appears in the post-results screen of a match.

Once you click on it, a new window will pop up listing various reasons for the report. Players can also manually tell the reason for the report by using the text box in the window. If a player you report gets banned, you will receive a notification for the same.

