PUBG Mobile 0.15.5 update will bring new TDM map, weapon, and vehicle

PUBG Mobile’s 0.15.5 beta recently released and features some exciting stuff coming to the game later this month. The beta includes a new TDM map, weapon, and vehicle.

The new team deathmatch map is called “The Ruins” and will be arriving in the next update. The map has an environment similar to Sanhok and is bigger than the present TDM map in the game.

A new submachine gun is also making its way to PUBG Mobile. The MP5K uses the 9mm ammunition and has a considerably high fire rate which makes it ideal for short-ranged combat. The weapon may likely be available only in Vikendi and will be replacing the Vector on the map.

The 0.15.5 update will also bring the tenth season to the game. It will include a new royale pass, emotes, skins, and other items as well. A new vehicle called the Zima will also be making its way to the game with the next update.

There is no news about Erangel 2.0 in this update. The map arrived on PC earlier this year. It was revealed during the PMCO Spring Split Global Championship that Erangel 2.0 will be coming to the mobile version as well. The map may make its way with update 0.16.0 in December. More news about the map may be revealed at the PMCO Fall Split Global Championship which begins later this month.