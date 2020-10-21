PUBG Corp. might be looking to set up an office in India

PUBG Corp. is trying to set up an office in India based on a recent job listing on LinkedIn for a corporate development division manager.

PUBG Corp. posted the job listing yesterday. It mentions that the company is looking for someone to “support the setup process of PUBG India.” The South Korean company has further revealed that the position will be based in “the city where PUBG India will be set up.” Thus, an office for PUBG Corp. in India is likely on its way.

This comes after PUBG Mobile and its Lite version were banned in India, the games’ biggest market (outside of China), on Sept. 2. The Indian ministry of electronics and IT alleged that the games were stealing users’ data to servers outside of India and posed a threat to national security.

Following this, PUBG Corp. announced that it was taking over all publishing responsibilities for the game in the country from Tencent Games. The company said it was “hoping” to work with the Indian government to make the games available to the Indian public again.

Fans will have to wait and see if the games do come back after an office is set up in India, however. The ban on PUBG Mobile was imposed even after Tencent set up new servers within the country itself, though, following reports that the government was looking to ban it.

All of the apps that were banned by India’s ministry of electronics and IT were reportedly published by Chinese companies. They were banned following escalations in tensions between the borders of the two Asian countries.

It’s possible that following the establishment of an Indian office by the South Korean company, PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite could become available in the country again.