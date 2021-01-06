PUBG 2 and PUBG Mobile 2 will reportedly be revealed next year

Fans might get their first look at the games later this year.

PUBG players might be getting a sequel as soon as next year. The developers reportedly said they’re working on a sequel for the PC and mobile titles.

PUBG data miner PlayerIGN posted a screengrab earlier today of what appears to be a press release from Krafton, a video game holding company behind Bluehole and PUBG Studio. The press release says a mobile game sequel to PUBG Mobile is in the works and an “authentic sequel” to the PC and console versions of PUBG is also in development.

The studio initially hid the sequels under the name ProkectXRTM, which it claimed wasn’t related to PUBG to throw fans off the trail. But it appears PUBG Mobile and PUBG on consoles and PC will be receiving a sequel next year.

The report claims the new titles could be revealed in Q2 of 2021, which means fans might get their first look at the new games in March. But there hasn’t been any official announcements for either game yet.

The reported sequel to the standard version of PUBG will continue to feature crossplay across consoles and PC, according to the leak. PUBG Mobile will continue to be developed by Tencent, who’s “looking to see it will succeed in discovering growth engines with its internal development capabilities.”

PUBG was previously one of the biggest battle royale games in the world but has recently been outshined by other titles. PUBG Mobile is still a popular title on mobile devices, but fans of this version are also ready for an update.