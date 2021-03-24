Psyonix introduces Rocket League Sideswipe mobile game

Rocket League Sideswipe, a reimagined version of the car-soccer game for mobile, has been announced by the developers at Psyonix.

The popular fast-paced, car-based, rocket-powered soccer title will be available on smartphones soon—and it looks awesome. Basically, it’s a slightly different mobile take on the classic game.

“We’re hard at work on this free mobile game for iOS and Android that takes the core, competitive gameplay of Rocket League and reimagines it for a mobile device,” Psyonix said in a blog post. “In Rocket League Sideswipe, players compete from a new perspective on the field in one-vs-one or two-vs-two matches. Games will be fast-paced, two-minute matches that you can play with friends near or far thanks to online play.”

A short video of alpha gameplay shows that the game is played while holding phones sideways and swiping back and forth to control car movements while trying to score on vertical, rectangular goals.

“Rocket League Sideswipe will feature mobile controls that are easy to pick up whether you’re a master of Rocket League or a new player still learning your way around the field,” Psyonix said. “Plus, there are advanced mechanics, just like Rocket League, for those who want to climb the Competitive Ranks.”

The developer also confirmed that there will be “robust car customization” similar to the base game, an online ranking system for competitive play, and more.

Rocket League Sideswipe is targeting a worldwide launch “later this year,” for free, on iOS and Android.

