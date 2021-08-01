PokéStop interaction distance reduction, other changes go live in Pokémon Go

Niantic has finished rolling back several Pokémon Go features implemented last year to help players continue playing the game safely during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company announced today that it would limit some of these features after the fact, but the community petitioned against these changes to the play-from-home elements because the pandemic is not entirely under control in many regions worldwide.

Pokémon GO has reverted spin distances in the US as the COVID-19 delta variant sweeps across the country. Below is America's last 30 days. Shame on @NianticLabs. RT and show them that fans' health should take priority! pic.twitter.com/tPMz4QHD8U — PokéJungle (@pokejungle) August 1, 2021

Even with the feedback from fans, Niantic seems to have pushed many of the previously outlined changes live in New Zealand and the United States, with plans to continue rolling them out. This includes changing or removing the following bonuses:

Incense effectiveness when stationary will revert to standard, while it will increase when moving.

Buddy Pokémon Gift frequency will be reduced since players will be collecting more items from PokéStops outside.

PokéStop and Gym interaction distances will revert back to normal, though may be increased in certain circumstances or during events.

Remote Raids will also be getting an overhaul in the near future as Niantic tries to balance them with in-person raids.

Seems Niantic didn't listen to the feedback and have reduced PokéStop distance



Really goes to show:

Main Series: Silently listens to feedback and adjusts next gen

Masters: Listens to feedback and adjusts

UNITE: Asks for feedback and plans to adjust

GO: La la la la not listening — Joe Merrick (@JoeMerrick) August 1, 2021

As of now, it looks like PokéStop interaction distances are the main change going live, seeing a decrease to the original 40 meters, down from 80 meters. Gym and Remote Range interaction distances have remained the same, according to data found in the app.

The Game Master has been updated in select locations to change the interaction ranges. (Currently in New Zealand) pic.twitter.com/luztDg7QfL — PokeMiners (@poke_miners) July 31, 2021

With that in mind, Niantic is also keeping other bonuses added last year, including the first catch of the day bonus, various updates to the Go Battle League and Trainer Battle requirements, and more. Here is a full list of what Niantic is keeping for now.

Incense duration will remain at 60 minutes.

No walking requirement for Go Battle League.

You can challenge any Trainer remotely with a QR Code, and the requirement to battle with friends remotely has been lowered to Good Friends.

The maximum number of Gifts you can carry in your Item Bag at a time will remain at 20.

Trainers will be able to open up to 30 Gifts per day, up from the previous 20.

You will continue to receive three times the Stardust and XP for your first Pokémon catch of the day.

Niantic will share more information as it continues to tweak certain elements of Pokémon Go moving forward, but fans are already showing their displeasure with the developer’s lack of communication and acknowledgment of feedback.