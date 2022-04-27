Pokemon UNITE maintenance period scheduled for April 27 ahead of new Ranked Season and battle pass

We might get a new Pokémon, but a balance patch and other changes are essentially guaranteed.

Pokémon UNITE’s current Ranked Season and battle pass are set to end on April 27, and with that, TiMi Studio has set the times for its next big maintenance period.

Set to run from around 4:30pm CT on April 27 to 2am CT on April 28, this update should push Ranked Season 4 live, along with the game’s seventh battle pass and some additional content like in-game events and updates.

During this maintenance period, players will be unable to log into UNITE at all, and players must claim all Ranked Season 3 and UNITE in the Spotlight battle pass rewards before it begins, if they want to receive them all.

Typically, TiMi adds several new features or updates existing ones during these larger updates, whether they be purely visual upgrades or changes to gameplay mechanics. In the past, this has included adding new event menus, Held Items, and simple changes to the game’s user interface.

Players should expect some form of balance patch, listing changes for playable Pokémon, items, and the game’s maps. We might even get a surprise launch for the game’s next playable Pokémon, which many think will be a Speedster, largely due to the fact we have yet to receive a post-launch Speedster outside of Zeraora as DLC.

Keep an eye on the various UNITE pages for updates once maintenance ends, though we might get some sneak peeks throughout the day ahead of the game going down.