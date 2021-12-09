2021 is almost over and Pokémon UNITE is looking to cap off the year in style with its next event.
There’s a lot to earn during the four-week Holiday Festivities, including new Pokémon, Holowear, avatar items, and even a new game mode.
Since the latest Pokémon UNITE patch brought many of the assets for this event to the game, we now have a clearer picture of everything that it will be bringing.
Pokémon UNITE Holiday Festivities: All Holowear, event items, and more
Pokémon UNITE’s Holiday Festivities kick off on Dec. 15, 2021, and there is plenty of new content to earn during the event. Here is a list of what we know will be added during the event.
New Pokémon
Pokémon UNITE’s Holiday Festivities will see an addition to the game’s playable roster. Dragonite, a new all-rounder Pokémon, will be joining the game on Dec. 20.
New Holowear
There are plenty of holiday-themed Holowear options joining the game as part of the event, with some offering more drastic makeovers than others. Here is a full list of what we know so far.
- Pikachu Holiday Style
- Crustle Cake Style
- Snorlax Cook Style
- Mr. Mime Cook Style
- Cramorant Cook Style
- Blastoise Holiday Style
- Dragonite Holiday Style
- Gardevoir Holiday Style
- Garchomp Holiday Style
- Mamoswine Holiday Style
New Mode
A new limited-time mode has been added—Snowball Battle in Shivre City. This mode will see players head into battle without any items, with the opportunity to earn temporary items by taking out the wild Delibird on the map.
When you, an enemy, or an ally are defeated, you’ll remain on the map as a snowman that can cheer, pose, and jump until your respawn timer is up, and then you will return from the base as normal.
New Player Cosmetics
Thanks to the events trailer we have had an early look at some of the different avatar items that will be joining the game for the Holiday Festivities.
- Chef Outfit
- Holiday Outfit
While we know there are a handful of new looks for players coming during this event, there could be more that are yet to be shown.