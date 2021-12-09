2021 is almost over and Pokémon UNITE is looking to cap off the year in style with its next event.

There’s a lot to earn during the four-week Holiday Festivities, including new Pokémon, Holowear, avatar items, and even a new game mode.

Since the latest Pokémon UNITE patch brought many of the assets for this event to the game, we now have a clearer picture of everything that it will be bringing.

Pokémon UNITE Holiday Festivities: All Holowear, event items, and more

Image via TiMi Studio

Pokémon UNITE’s Holiday Festivities kick off on Dec. 15, 2021, and there is plenty of new content to earn during the event. Here is a list of what we know will be added during the event.

New Pokémon

Image via TiMi Studio

Pokémon UNITE’s Holiday Festivities will see an addition to the game’s playable roster. Dragonite, a new all-rounder Pokémon, will be joining the game on Dec. 20.

New Holowear

Image via TiMi Studio

There are plenty of holiday-themed Holowear options joining the game as part of the event, with some offering more drastic makeovers than others. Here is a full list of what we know so far.

Pikachu Holiday Style

Crustle Cake Style

Snorlax Cook Style

Mr. Mime Cook Style

Cramorant Cook Style

Blastoise Holiday Style

Dragonite Holiday Style

Gardevoir Holiday Style

Garchomp Holiday Style

Mamoswine Holiday Style

New Mode

A new limited-time mode has been added—Snowball Battle in Shivre City. This mode will see players head into battle without any items, with the opportunity to earn temporary items by taking out the wild Delibird on the map.



When you, an enemy, or an ally are defeated, you’ll remain on the map as a snowman that can cheer, pose, and jump until your respawn timer is up, and then you will return from the base as normal.

New Player Cosmetics

Screengrab via TiMi Studios

Thanks to the events trailer we have had an early look at some of the different avatar items that will be joining the game for the Holiday Festivities.

Chef Outfit

Holiday Outfit

While we know there are a handful of new looks for players coming during this event, there could be more that are yet to be shown.