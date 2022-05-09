Pokémon UNITE Championship Series – All Aeos Cup winners

Pokémon UNITE just hosted its biggest event series to date, with the Aeos Cup Finals pitting the best teams in 10 regions against each other to see who could claim their individual region’s $10,000 top prize and the all-important Championship Points (CP) to help lock in an invite to the Pokémon UNITE World Championships in August.
Throughout the event, which had brackets in Europe, North America, South America (one for East and West,) Central America, Mexico, Oceania, Asia Pacific, Japan, and South Korea, the top teams from previous events continued to dominate. Multiple regions saw teams repeat as champions from the February or March Finals as rivalries flared amongst the best players in the world.
Among those winners, Random Gaming in EU and Full Send in NA were among the teams to claim a second title in three events. Xis, the former From Brazil roster, however, won their third consecutive UNITE Regional event out of SA-East, putting them as the only three-time champ heading into the May Finals.
With only the May Finals and Regional Championships left on the current UNITE Championship Series, many of the top teams from the Aeos Cup may have secured their spot at Worlds in London this August.
With that in mind, here are the top four finishers from each region that received the top prizing and an invite to the May Finals, which will run on May 28. The remaining teams will need to qualify through the May Cup running on May 14 and 15.