Pokémon UNITE Championship Series – All Aeos Cup winners

Previous champions continue to dominate the game's biggest stage.

Image via The Pokémon Company

Pokémon UNITE just hosted its biggest event series to date, with the Aeos Cup Finals pitting the best teams in 10 regions against each other to see who could claim their individual region’s $10,000 top prize and the all-important Championship Points (CP) to help lock in an invite to the Pokémon UNITE World Championships in August. 

Throughout the event, which had brackets in Europe, North America, South America (one for East and West,) Central America, Mexico, Oceania, Asia Pacific, Japan, and South Korea, the top teams from previous events continued to dominate. Multiple regions saw teams repeat as champions from the February or March Finals as rivalries flared amongst the best players in the world. 

Among those winners, Random Gaming in EU and Full Send in NA were among the teams to claim a second title in three events. Xis, the former From Brazil roster, however, won their third consecutive UNITE Regional event out of SA-East, putting them as the only three-time champ heading into the May Finals. 

With only the May Finals and Regional Championships left on the current UNITE Championship Series, many of the top teams from the Aeos Cup may have secured their spot at Worlds in London this August. 

With that in mind, here are the top four finishers from each region that received the top prizing and an invite to the May Finals, which will run on May 28. The remaining teams will need to qualify through the May Cup running on May 14 and 15. 

Aeos Cup results

Europe

PlacePrizeTeam
1$10,000 & 500 CPRandom Gaming
2$5,000 & 400 CPApprentice Unleashed
3$4,000 & 320 CP5i
4$2,000 & 256 CPPogChamp

North America

PlacePrizeTeam
1$10,000 & 500 CPFull Send
2$5,000 & 400 CPGaimin Gladiators
3$4,000 & 320 CPAphelion Esports
4$2,000 & 256 CPBLVKHVND

Central America

PlacePrizeTeam
1$10,000 & 500 CPSTMN CA
2$5,000 & 400 CPZygnus Centro America
3$4,000 & 320 CPEternal Random Games
4$2,000 & 256 CPTeam Warriors

Mexico

PlacePrizeTeam
1$10,000 & 500 CPSTMN Esports
2$5,000 & 400 CPLa Pollería San Juan
3$4,000 & 320 CPZygnus
4$2,000 & 256 CPSacred Fire

South America (East)

PlacePrizeTeam
1$10,000 & 500 CPXis
2$5,000 & 400 CPOverheat
3$4,000 & 320 CPTanque de Guerra
4$2,000 & 256 CPAnxiety

South America (West)

PlacePrizeTeam
1$10,000 & 500 CPQLASH
2$5,000 & 400 CPInfamous
3$4,000 & 320 CPZygnus South America
4$2,000 & 256 CPLDV-SA

Oceania 

PlacePrizeTeam
1$10,000 & 500 CPGround Zero Gaming
2$5,000 & 400 CPTeam Gap
3$4,000 & 320 CPBandits ESC
4$2,000 & 256 CPCollateral Esports

Asia Pacific

PlacePrizeTeam
1$10,000 & 500 CPReech
2$5,000 & 400 CPRJGaming
3$4,000 & 320 CPRenaissance
4$2,000 & 256 CPRise

Japan

PlacePrizeTeam
1$10,000 & 500 CPらんたろぶい海賊団
2$5,000 & 400 CPゆないと同好会!(^^)!
3$4,000 & 320 CPあああそぽ最強なので
4$2,000 & 256 CPたきしまグロウパンチ ver2.0

South Korea

PlacePrizeTeam
1$10,000 & 500 CPEternity
2$5,000 & 400 CPNo Show
3$4,000 & 320 CPPersona
4$2,000 & 256 CP한탕주의