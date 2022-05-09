Pokémon UNITE Championship Series – All Aeos Cup winners

Pokémon UNITE just hosted its biggest event series to date, with the Aeos Cup Finals pitting the best teams in 10 regions against each other to see who could claim their individual region’s $10,000 top prize and the all-important Championship Points (CP) to help lock in an invite to the Pokémon UNITE World Championships in August.

Throughout the event, which had brackets in Europe, North America, South America (one for East and West,) Central America, Mexico, Oceania, Asia Pacific, Japan, and South Korea, the top teams from previous events continued to dominate. Multiple regions saw teams repeat as champions from the February or March Finals as rivalries flared amongst the best players in the world.

Among those winners, Random Gaming in EU and Full Send in NA were among the teams to claim a second title in three events. Xis, the former From Brazil roster, however, won their third consecutive UNITE Regional event out of SA-East, putting them as the only three-time champ heading into the May Finals.

Temos um TRI-campeão! A Xis domina a partida e vence todas as 3 partidas do melhor de 5. É da Xis, a equipe campeã da Copa Aeos!



📺: https://t.co/WbyR1Y7gjz#PokemonUNITE | #UNITEesports pic.twitter.com/qolEXcLcUW — Pokémon UNITE Championship Series Brazil (@UniteBrazil) May 8, 2022

With only the May Finals and Regional Championships left on the current UNITE Championship Series, many of the top teams from the Aeos Cup may have secured their spot at Worlds in London this August.

With that in mind, here are the top four finishers from each region that received the top prizing and an invite to the May Finals, which will run on May 28. The remaining teams will need to qualify through the May Cup running on May 14 and 15.

Aeos Cup results

Europe

Place Prize Team 1 $10,000 & 500 CP Random Gaming 2 $5,000 & 400 CP Apprentice Unleashed 3 $4,000 & 320 CP 5i 4 $2,000 & 256 CP PogChamp

North America

Place Prize Team 1 $10,000 & 500 CP Full Send 2 $5,000 & 400 CP Gaimin Gladiators 3 $4,000 & 320 CP Aphelion Esports 4 $2,000 & 256 CP BLVKHVND

Central America

Place Prize Team 1 $10,000 & 500 CP STMN CA 2 $5,000 & 400 CP Zygnus Centro America 3 $4,000 & 320 CP Eternal Random Games 4 $2,000 & 256 CP Team Warriors

Mexico

Place Prize Team 1 $10,000 & 500 CP STMN Esports 2 $5,000 & 400 CP La Pollería San Juan 3 $4,000 & 320 CP Zygnus 4 $2,000 & 256 CP Sacred Fire

South America (East)

Place Prize Team 1 $10,000 & 500 CP Xis 2 $5,000 & 400 CP Overheat 3 $4,000 & 320 CP Tanque de Guerra 4 $2,000 & 256 CP Anxiety

South America (West)

Place Prize Team 1 $10,000 & 500 CP QLASH 2 $5,000 & 400 CP Infamous 3 $4,000 & 320 CP Zygnus South America 4 $2,000 & 256 CP LDV-SA

Oceania

Place Prize Team 1 $10,000 & 500 CP Ground Zero Gaming 2 $5,000 & 400 CP Team Gap 3 $4,000 & 320 CP Bandits ESC 4 $2,000 & 256 CP Collateral Esports

Asia Pacific

Place Prize Team 1 $10,000 & 500 CP Reech 2 $5,000 & 400 CP RJGaming 3 $4,000 & 320 CP Renaissance 4 $2,000 & 256 CP Rise

Japan

Place Prize Team 1 $10,000 & 500 CP らんたろぶい海賊団 2 $5,000 & 400 CP ゆないと同好会!(^^)! 3 $4,000 & 320 CP あああそぽ最強なので 4 $2,000 & 256 CP たきしまグロウパンチ ver2.0

South Korea