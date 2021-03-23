The Unovan starters are going to be rolling into the event soon.

Niantic has confirmed that Pokémon Go’s April Community Day will feature Snivy, making it the first of the generation five starters to join the event.

This follows the game’s usual trend of featuring each region’s starters in Pokédex order, starting with the Grass-type before moving on to the Fire-type and then the Water-type.

As always, this means that from 11am to 5pm local time on April 11, Snivy will be appearing more frequently in the wild. Shiny Snivy will also be available to encounter and the event will include triple capture Stardust and three-hour Incense.

If you evolve a Snivy into Servine and then into Serperior during the event, or up to two hours after it ends, the Grass Snake Pokémon will know the Community Day-exclusive move Frenzy Plant.

A new special one-time-purchase Community Day Box will be available during the event for 1,280 PokéCoins. It will feature 50 Ultra Balls, four Star Pieces, four Mossy Lure Modules, and an Elite Charged TM.

More details about the usual $1 ticketed Community Day-exclusive Special Research Story, “Snivy in the Sunshine,” will be shared in the coming weeks.

Explore the Next-Gen Consoles, Hot New Games, Featured Gaming Deals, Lightning Gaming Deals, and Much More.