Pokémon Go will get Yveltal, Xerneas, a new Mega Evolution, and more in May

It's going to be another month loaded with powerful Pokémon.

Niantic is piling on the Pokémon Go announcements, detailing a ton of content being added to the game in May—including two new events that will bring Xerneas and Yveltal to the game.

The Luminous Legends X event will run from May 4 to 17, with Xerneas making its debut alongside Spritzee, Swirlix, and Goomy. The focus of that event will be on Dragon and Fairy-type Pokémon.

Immediately after the X event ends, Luminous Legends Y will begin, bringing with it the Dark/Flying-type Yveltal and other powerful Dark-type Pokémon from May 18 to 31. There will be increased Team Go Rocket activity throughout the event and Pancham will be among the featured encounters.

Both events will feature Timed and Field Research to complete and other bonuses, too.

Galarian Ponyta is May’s Research Breakthrough encounter and Incarnate Forme Tornadus, Incarnate Forme Thundurus, and Incarnate Forme Landorus will continue to appear in five-star raids until May 4. Xeneas will replace the trio on May 4, with Yveltal coming in on May 18, coinciding with the start of their events.

The Mega Raid rotation will also be getting a new addition on May 15 with a “surprise Mega-Evolved Pokémon” appearing for the first time. Here’s the current schedule for those raids.

Until May 4: Mega Venusaur, Mega Lopunny, and Mega Abomasnow

May 4 to 15: Mega Venusaur, Mega Charizard Y, and Mega Lopunny

May 15 to June 1: Mega Ampharos, Mega Houndoom, and a new Mega Evolution

The May Spotlight hours have also been revealed. Cottonee, Dratini, Alolan Rattata, and Maril will be featured on each Tuesday of the month from 6pm to 7pm local time.

Don’t forget that the New Pokémon Snap Celebration event will also be running from April 29 to May 2.