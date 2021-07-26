Pokémon Go will focus on Ultra Unlock weeks, mysterious new content in August

One of the biggest months in Pokémon Go’s history is about to end, but Niantic is moving right from Pokémon Go Fest 2021 into another stacked set of events that players can participate in.

Starting on Aug. 1, Chimecho will be the game’s featured Research Breakthrough. Those breakthroughs will still give double XP throughout the month as part of the Season of Discovery.

August will see the continued appearance of legendary Pokémon, with the Ultra Unlock events running through the end of the month. Dialga will remain in raids until Aug. 6, while Palkia will replace it as part of the Ultra Unlock Part Two: Space event. Both Pokémon will be available as shinies for the first time, too.

More details about the third Ultra Unlock event will be shared later in the month, but it’s likely that Hoopa will finally make its first appearance and become available in five-star raids on Aug. 20.

We also already knew that the August Community Day will be an extended event from Aug. 14 to 16, with Eevee and all of its evolutions as the focus. For Mega Raids, Mega Charizard X, Mega Ampharos, Mega Beedrill, and Mega Pidgeot will be rotating on seven-day schedules through Sept. 1.

There will also be five Spotlight Hours this month, starting with Magnemite on Aug. 3 and then an appearance by East Sea and West Seas Shellos variants on Aug. 10 and 17, respectively. The final two Spotlight Hours are still a mystery but will tie into the third Ultra Unlock week.

Niantic has not confirmed any events outside of the three Ultra Unlock weeks and a Go Battle Night, but that’s really all players need since it will coincide with other bonuses and any other additional announcements.