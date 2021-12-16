Pokémon Go Tour: Johto to host in-person events in Monterrey, Kaohsiung, and Abu Dhabi

The Pokémon Go Tour series will return for a second straight year on Feb. 26 and 27 with the 2022 theme being centered around the Johto region.

This is a direct follow-up to the first Go Tour event from last February when players got to play through an event based on the original Pokémon titles, Pokémon Red and Green, and enjoy content revolving around the Kanto region.

For the 2022 iteration, Go Tour: Johto will have players explore aspects of the second generation for the first day before transitioning into the post-game of Gold and Silver, allowing everyone to “step back into Kanto.” This will also be where the first live element of the Go Tour comes into play, with Niantic confirming the locations where organized, in-person experiences will be hosted.

Due to continued caution regarding player health and safety, the live events will only be taking place in three cities as individual ticketed events on Feb. 27:

Monterrey, Mexico at Parque Fundidora

Kaohsiung, Taiwan at the Taiwan Lantern Festival

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates at Yas Bay

Tickets for these live events are available for $25, or the equivalent in each local currency, and will give players access to a handful of additional bonuses that will only be available at the in-person locations. These bonuses include:

Real-world themed habitats, each with their own Collection Challenge

Extra Special Trades, up to six, during event hours

Up to nine free Raid Passes at Gyms

Event-exclusive Special Research, in-game medal, and stickers

A 75 percent Hatching Distance reduction, double Hatching Candy, and extra Candy from catching Kanto native Pokémon

Real-life photo ops and rest areas

Exclusive merchandise at select locations

Even if you can’t attend one of the in-person events, the second day of Go Tour: Johto will still have content for players who purchase the Go Tour: Johto ticket, which is currently available for $11.99. More details will be shared in the coming weeks, but if you pre-order your ticket now, you’ll get access to more Special and Timed Research in January and February leading up to the actual event.