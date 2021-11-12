After all of the Pokémon Go Safari Zones were canceled in 2020, trainers in the St. Louis area get to partake in their festivities this weekend. Those who have tickets will be able to experience the event in person, while those who didn’t RSVP will get to experience it from the comfort of their homes.

Those who are looking to participate but didn’t originally buy a ticket in 2020 are out of luck. No new tickets were sold for any of the global events to maintain a safe social distance. But those who did buy a ticket in 2020 can attend the event, assuming they have RSVP’d.

Those who play from home will have the same rare Pokémon spawns and the same in-game perks as every other player, much like the online Go Fest and the online make-up event in 2020 for trainers who didn’t refund their Safari Zone tickets.

Here’s everything you need to know about the St. Louis Pokémon Go Safari Zone.

How to RSVP for St. Louis Pokémon Go Safari Zone

Trainers should have received an email in their inboxes about how to RSVP for the event day they are scheduled for. A lot of trainers have been reporting that they haven’t received the email, but many are having success registering for their event by contacting the in-app support.

Those who didn’t know how to RSVP and were looking to do so just a day or so before the event even had some luck getting their RSVP code. Although there’s no official cutoff time to RSVP, it’s likely that it can be done anytime before the event, as long as the code is activated.

Where is the Pokémon Go Safari Zone held in St. Louis?

The event in St. Louis is being held at Tower Grove Park, which is located at 4257 Northeast Drive. There are two entrances, the east and west entrance. Although it’s recommended that you start at the entrance indicated on your ticket, there’s no difference in experience by starting at one or the other.

The east entrance is located at 2840-2836 South Grand Boulevard, which is the intersection of Grand Boulevard and Main Drive. The west entrance is on Main Drive by the Festival of Nations.

Start times are also indicated on your ticket and will designate whether the event spawns will start for you at 9am or 11am CT. Trainers can show up whenever they like, but their game won’t reflect the event until the start time indicated on the ticket.

For those looking for parking and directions, that information, and other frequently asked questions, can be found on the FAQ page.

What Pokémon are spawning at the St. Louis Safari Zone?

There’s a diverse selection of Pokémon to catch at the St. Louis event—and many of them rarely spawn in the wild. The list of Pokémon that will be spawning at the event are listed below and are marked with an asterisk if they can be caught as a shiny version.

Teddiursa*

Chatot

Unown (S-T-L-O-U-I-S)

Ferroseed*

Bulbasaur*

Jigglypuff*

Oddish*

Mankey*

Machop*

Meditite*

Throh*

Roselia*

Lunatone*

Trapinch*

Turtwig*

Burmy (plant)*

Snivy*

Foongus

Karrablast

Shelmet

Pikachu (Safari Zone)*

What else is there to do at Pokémon Go Safari Zone St. Louis?

In addition to themed event Pokémon spawning in the wild, there are some Special Research and Field Research, additional PokéStops at the in-person location, and special two-kilometer eggs. Incense will last eight hours, while Lures will last four hours.

There will also be a cashless merchandise tent where fans can get their hands on Pokémon merch and there will be some fun photo opportunities around the park. Those who attend the in-person event will get a rare Pokémon TCG promo card too, which includes a code that unlocks additional Special Research from Professor Willow.