Pokémon Go registration is live for Liverpool Regional Championship 2022

The Pokémon Company and Play! Pokémon have officially opened registration for the Pokémon Go event at the upcoming Liverpool Regional Championship 2022, which will run on March 26 and 27.

This is one of three Regional events running throughout March, following the Brisbane Regional on March 12 and 13 and Salt Lake City Regional from March 18 to 20.

As of now, the Liverpool Regional is the only event hosting a Pokémon Go bracket. However, it is currently still the most limited, only hosting three total events compared to five or six at the other two, though that might just be because the listings don’t include the various age divisions for TCG and VGC registration.

Registrations are filling up fast for the Liverpool Regional, as all but the Junior division for the Pokémon TCG have reached capacity. And, as previously reported in February, events of this size do still have a limited capacity and are following an updated COVID-19 health and safety policy.

Anyone attending these in-person Regionals to compete or spectate is required to wear “a surgical mask or respirator meeting specific international standards” and players will have to sanitize their hands before each match. All attendees and staff must also be fully vaccinated and provide valid proof of vaccination, including booster doses, and a negative COVID-19 test result within 72 hours of the start of the tournament.

You can learn more about these policies, upcoming events, and more on the official Play! Pokémon website.