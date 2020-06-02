Pokémon Go players spent $23 million in one week during COVID-19 lockdown

Even though Pokémon Go was designed to be played outside, the game has generated a large profit during the coronavirus pandemic.

Between March 9 and 16, the game’s total profit reached $23 million worldwide, according to GoldenCasinoNews. That’s when most countries witnessed a general spread of the virus and started implementing lockdowns.

Weekly player spending increased by almost $10 million (around 70 percent) in that week, according to GoldenCasinoNews. The most significant part of that amount, $7.8 million, was generated in the U.S.

At the beginning of the year, weekly player spending was around $10 million. That number increased throughout the month, though. By the end of January, the amount jumped 48 percent, reaching $14.8 million.

Screengrab via GoldenCasinoNews

February started higher than the previous month with players worldwide spending $17 million in the first week. But the value dropped to $13.3 million when March started.

Pokémon Go was launched in 2016. The game reached half a billion downloads and the overall player spending hit $832 million. Following a low point in 2017, Niantic has seen a yearly increase in profit over the last two years.

Screengrab via GoldenCasinoNews

Last year turned out to be the best year for Pokémon Go since its release. The mobile game’s profits reached $894 million and it set a new record by surpassing one billion downloads. The most significant part of that amount (54 percent) was generated on Android devices.

Niantic adapted well to the lockdowns by implementing a Remote Raid Pass, making Pokémon appear more often near players regardless of location, adding Pokémon Battle leagues, and investing in limited-time events.

Screengrab via GoldenCasinoNews

Pokémon Go was the sixth most-profitable free-to-play game in 2019 behind titles such as Fortnite, Dungeon Fighter Online, Honor of Kings, League of Legends, and Candy Crush Saga.